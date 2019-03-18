Nance (ribs) remains out Monday against Detroit, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

It'll be the fifth straight contest in which Nance will be absent for, as the former Wyoming star continues to nurse bruised ribs which he suffered back March 8. With Kevin Love (back) listed as questionable Monday as well, teammate Marquese Chriss is a prime candidate to see an increased role against the Pistons.