Nance (ribs) won't play Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Nance is set to miss his second straight contest with a rib contusion, leaving the Cavs extremely thin in the frontcourt. Marquese Chriss has been suspended for Tuesday's clash, Kevin Love is resting and Tristan Thompson remains out with a foot injury, so Channing Frye and David Nwaba figure to shoulder much of the load along with Ante Zizic.