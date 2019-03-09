Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Remains with starting five
Nance will start Friday's game against Miami, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Even with Ante Zizic back from a concussion, Nance will remain with the first unit. He's averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals in his last three games as a starter.
