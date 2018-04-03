Nance will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt against the Raptors, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Although he started the previous two games, Nance will be replaced by Jeff Green at power forward Tuesday. It is unclear the reasoning for the switch, but his workload should not change too much. It is unclear what the Cavaliers plan on doing going forward, but they may just going by matchups right now.

