Nance recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, -0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Suns.

Nance got his 11the double-double of the season in only 22 minutes, and now that the Cavs are fully healthy this effort is a good indication that Nance should continue to see significant output whether he comes off the bench or not. Things are a little bit crowded now that Kevin Love has returned from injury, but its likely that Love and Nance will both start in the frontcourt.

