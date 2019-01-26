Nance (knee) put up six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes Friday in the Cavaliers' 100-94 loss to the Heat.

Nance worked as the second-unit center in his return from an eight-game absence due to an MCL sprain, with starter Ante Zizic (27 minutes) instead garnering the majority of the minutes at the position. While it's possible coach Larry Drew wanted to limit Nance's workload a bit coming off injury, the 26-year-old isn't a lock to immediately recapture a 30-plus-minute role, even with fellow big men Tristan Thompson (foot) and Kevin Love (toe) both sidelined for the foreseeable future. The Cavaliers seem to have liked what they've seen recently from Zizic, who is averaging 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game over his last nine outings while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 79.4 percent from the charity stripe.