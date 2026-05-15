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Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Ruled out Friday
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1 min read
Nance (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.
Nance was a last-minute addition to the injury report due to an illness and was ruled out shortly thereafter. His absence shouldn't affect the rotation.
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