Nance (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Nance entered the day questionable for Friday's contest due to a right ankle sprain, and he'll be held out for at least one more game. He'll be day-to-day moving forward with Ante Zizic and Sam Dekker lined up to see more run until Nance returns to action.