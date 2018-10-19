Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Ruled out Friday
Nance (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Nance entered the day questionable for Friday's contest due to a right ankle sprain, and he'll be held out for at least one more game. He'll be day-to-day moving forward with Ante Zizic and Sam Dekker lined up to see more run until Nance returns to action.
