Nance (illness) won't play Monday against the Jazz, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Nance is dealing with an illness that is unrelated to COVID-19 and will be unable to take the court against Utah. Lamar Stevens, Isaiah Hartenstein and Dylan Windler could see increased run in Nance's absence.
