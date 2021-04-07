Nance (illness) will not play in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Nance did not make the trip to Oklahoma City with the team, as he remains home while battling an undisclosed, non-COVID-19 illness. Fedor reports that Nance has sustained "rapid weight loss" over the last week, but the Cavs have indicated that he's moving in the right direction. Given the circumstances, it wouldn't be a surprise if Nance ends up missing a few more games while working his way back into basketball shape.