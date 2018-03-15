Nance (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Despite indicating after Tuesday's win over the Suns that he didn't think his hamstring injury was anything serious, Nance will be getting the night off Thursday in what appears to be an attempt by the Cavaliers to be cautious with him. He'll go through a heavy dose of rest and rehabilitation over the next 48 hours or so, with the hope of getting back on the floor ahead of Saturday's matchup vs. the Bulls. With Nance out, as well Tristan Thompson still being sidelined, the Cavaliers will turn to Ante Zizic to handle starting center duties.