Nance had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 victory over the Bulls.

Nance was back on the court for the Cavaliers after missing the previous game due to personal reasons. He played only 22 minutes in the victory, although garbage time may have been a factor here. He is not yet back to full speed after a lengthy layoff due to illness, making him a risky addition in competitive leagues. That said, his upside in steals alone makes him worth a look, especially for streaming purposes.