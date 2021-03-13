Nance tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's loss to the Pelicans.

Nance (finger) made his return to the court after missing the previous 12 games after having surgery on his left finger. He showed no signs of rust, scoring double-digit points for the 11th time this season. Nance was averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.3 three-pointers in 19 games before going down with injury, and he should produce similar numbers the rest of the way.