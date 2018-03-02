Nance scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 108-97 loss to the 76ers.

The forward is proving to be a solid supplier of defensive stats on the second unit, averaging 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks a game since joining the Lakers. Nance seems stuck coming off the bench, however, especially with Kevin Love (hand) potentially returning before the end of March.