Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Scores 15 in 15 minutes
Nance produced 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Celtics.
Nance was scalding hot, finishing with as many points as minutes. With starting center Tristan Thompson seeing 37 minutes and starting power forward Kevin Love playing 32, there wasn't a ton of time left over for Nance, though the Cavaliers did opt for some smaller lineups at certain stages. With that being said, Nance managed a solid line, especially given his limited minutes.
