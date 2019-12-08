Nance accrued three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in a blowout loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

It has been an underwhelming year compared to expectations for Nance, who's seeing a career-low field-goal percentage, and producing about half the amount of assists he put up last season in similar minutes. His career-high 10.1 points and 1.2 threes per game are helping to keep his value afloat in standard leagues. If Nance can get his field-goal percentage and assists a little higher, his value would obviously trend in the right direction. In addition, Kevin Love has recently showed up in trade rumors, with at least three teams showing interest. If Love gets shipped out, there's a chance that Nance sees his 26.3 minutes per game increase.