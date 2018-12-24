Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Scores team-high 20 points Sunday
Nance finished with 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-92 loss to the Bulls.
Nance scored a season-high 20 points Sunday, adding six rebounds and three steals. Since moving into the starting lineup, Nance is averaging 15.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks. Nance clearly has to be rostered everywhere and we can only hope that this recent production is enough to earn him big minutes even once the Cavaliers get their players back on deck.
