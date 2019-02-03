Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Second straight double-double
Nance totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block over 28 minutes in the Cavaliers' loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.
Nance recorded his second straight double-double in Saturday's loss. He looks to be getting back to form in his third game back from an eight-game absence due to an MCL sprain.
