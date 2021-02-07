Nance is expected to undergo surgery Monday to address the fractured finger on his left hand, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier Sunday, Nance is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after sustaining the injury in Saturday's loss to the Bucks. The Cavaliers are also likely to remain without Kevin Love (calf) for the team's five-game road trip that begins Monday in Phoenix, leaving Taurean Prince and Cedi Osman in line to absorb most of the available minutes at power forward.