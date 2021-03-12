Nance (finger) will play Friday versus New Orleans, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Nance is set to make his first return to action since suffering a fractured finger Feb. 6, barring any setbacks. He averaged 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.4 minutes per game across 19 appearances before getting hurt. When Kevin Love (ankle) returns, however, Nance likely won't see so much playing time.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Expected back vs. Pelicans•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Expected back after break•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Sheds cast, does shooting workout•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Set for surgery Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Headed for month-long absence•