Nance (finger) will play Friday versus New Orleans, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Nance is set to make his first return to action since suffering a fractured finger Feb. 6, barring any setbacks. He averaged 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.4 minutes per game across 19 appearances before getting hurt. When Kevin Love (ankle) returns, however, Nance likely won't see so much playing time.