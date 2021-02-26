Nance (finger) is no longer in a cast and was doing a pregame shooting workout alongside Kevin Love (calf) before Wednesday game against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Nance has been sidelined since Feb. 8 while recovering from surgery on a broken finger. Being able to go through a shooting workout is a good sign for an on-time recovery. Nance is expected to return in late March.
