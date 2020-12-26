Nance will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The 27-year-old started the season opener and put up 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks, but he'll move to the bench with Kevin Love (calf) making his season debut. Love will be on an unspecified minutes restriction, so Nance should still see plenty of opportunities off the bench.