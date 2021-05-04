Nance (thumb) was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season after the Cavaliers signed Anderson Varejao to a 10-day contract Tuesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Since Varejao is joining the roster on a hardship exception, the Cavaliers would have to rule out four players for the remainder of the season to satisfy the league's conditions and open up an extra spot. Cleveland had already shut down Taurean Prince (ankle) and Dylan Windler (knee), and now Nance and Matthew Dellavedova (neck) will also be sidelined for the final two weeks of the season. Nance, who is recovering from a fractured right thumb, should be back to full health well in advance of the 2021-22 season.