Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Slides back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nance isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Nance drew the start in Cleveland's previous contest due to the absence of Jarrett Allen (finger). However, Allen is available for Wednesday's tilt and will re-enter the first five. In the five games Allen has been healthy, Nance has averaged 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds across 15.4 minutes.
