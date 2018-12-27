Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Slow night in loss
Nance registered six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes Wednesday against Memphis.
Nance dropped 20 points in his previous matchup Sunday in a loss to Chicago, but he didn't appear to have his shooting touch in a 95-87 loss in Memphis. He shot just 25.0 percent from the field (his lowest since Dec. 12) and missed his lone 3-point attempt on the night. Despite Nance's low scoring total, he did manage to partially salvage his performance by securing nine boards and dishing out three helpers. He'll look to bounce back Friday against Miami.
