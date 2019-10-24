Nance compiled nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 loss to the Magic.

Nance fell one point shy of a double-double while finishing with more field goal attempts than points and twice as many turnovers (four) as assists. Nance averaged a career-best 3.2 dimes versus just 1.4 turnovers in 2018-19, so he'll look to get back on track in the dime department during Saturday's matchup with the Pacers.