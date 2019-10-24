Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Snags 14 boards in season opener
Nance compiled nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 loss to the Magic.
Nance fell one point shy of a double-double while finishing with more field goal attempts than points and twice as many turnovers (four) as assists. Nance averaged a career-best 3.2 dimes versus just 1.4 turnovers in 2018-19, so he'll look to get back on track in the dime department during Saturday's matchup with the Pacers.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Pulls in 11 boards Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Looks good in preseason opener•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Day-to-day with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Working on three-point range•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Solid contributions in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...