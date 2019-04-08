Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Solid contributions in loss
Nance accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 33 minutes Sunday against San Antonio.
Nance finished with his third-straight double-double and tied a season-high with four steals. While he doesn't do much scoring, the fourth-year center's seemingly found a home with Cleveland. He's proven his ability to play solid defense while contributing above-average assist numbers from the center position. In 26.5 minutes per game so far this year, Nance's managed 9.3 points 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals on shooting splits of 52.2 percent form the field, 34.0 percent from three and 70.8 percent from the line -- all of which are career bests.
