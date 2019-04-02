Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Solid in spot start
Nance drew the start for Kevin Love (shoulder) in Monday's 122-113 loss to the Suns on Monday and posted nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT),, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes.
It was an unsurprisingly strong effort from Nance on the first unit, as he essentially saw the same amount of playing time as he typically does on the first unit. The fourth-year pro also hauled down double-digit rebounds for a third straight contest, and his value should remain steady for what's left of the regular season irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart.
