Nance accounted for 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Lakers.

Nance turned in a solid overall night against the team he was wearing the uniform of less than a month ago. However, he did see opposite number Brook Lopez explode for a 22-point effort on 10-for-18 shooting, so his defensive work left something to be desired. The fourth-year big saw his streak of three straight double-doubles as a starter come to an end, but he also played four fewer minutes than his lowest allotment of playing time among that trio of contests. Despite the disappointing team outcome Sunday, the Nance experiment at center has been a bright spot thus far, as he's averaging 16.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 31.3 minutes over the four games he's run with the first unit in place of the sidelined Tristan Thompson (ankle).