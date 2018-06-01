Nance had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.

Nance continues to come off the bench but certainly outplayed Tristan Thompson in this one as he came within one point of a double-double. Nance is a much better fit against the athletic Warriors lineup and based on his efforts, could be in line for some increased playing time as the series progresses. While he may not enter the starting lineup, there is a chance he is able to see more court time than Thompson given his ability to switch out onto the perimeter and defend a range of players.