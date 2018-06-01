Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Solid production in limited minutes
Nance had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.
Nance continues to come off the bench but certainly outplayed Tristan Thompson in this one as he came within one point of a double-double. Nance is a much better fit against the athletic Warriors lineup and based on his efforts, could be in line for some increased playing time as the series progresses. While he may not enter the starting lineup, there is a chance he is able to see more court time than Thompson given his ability to switch out onto the perimeter and defend a range of players.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Steps up late as Cavs draw level•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Blocks four shots in Game Five loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Plays 29 minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Returning to reserve role•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will enter starting five Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....