Nance tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Friday's loss to the Lakers.

Playing against the team that drafted him in 2015, Nance led Cleveland in scoring in the contest and registered his second straight double-double. The sixth-year forward has been up and down since returning from a fractured finger March 12, compiling three double-doubles as well as a pair of four-point duds. He appears to be trending upward, however, and is worth rostering in most fantasy formats.