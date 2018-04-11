Nance will start at center for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The Cavaliers are giving a handful of players the night off for rest, which includes Kevin Love. As a result, Nance will get the opportunity to start at center and makes for an intriguing cheap DFS option for Wednesday's slate. While he'll see a temporary uptick in value, Nance should head back to a bench role once the playoffs start over the weekend.