Nance will start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Nets, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.

Nance returned from a four-game absence Friday against the Suns, coming off the bench and posting an impressive 15-point, 10-rebound double-double across 22 minutes. However, with Jeff Green (illness) sitting out Sunday and Kevin Love still being deployed at center, Nance will rejoin the top unit and should be in line for a slight uptick in his playing time. In 22 previous starts this season, Nance has averaged 10.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 24.4 minutes.