Nance will start Sunday's game against the Sixers in place of Isaac Okoro (foot).

The Cavs will go with a massive front line Sunday, as Kevin Love (calf) returns to start alongside Nance and Andre Drummond. Nance had a monster game starting in Love's place on opening night, but he came back down to earth Saturday in Detroit, finishing scoreless with seven rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench.