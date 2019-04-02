Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Starting for Kevin Love
Nance is starting Monday's game against Phoenix, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Nance has been a rebounding machine off the bench for the Cavs over the last two contests, securing 10 or more boards during that brief stretch. With Kevin Love (shoulder) out of commission, Nance will slot in at power forward.
