Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Starting Friday
Nance will start at power forward Friday against the Jazz, Spencer Davies of BBallInsiders reports.
Nance will start alongside Tristan Thompson on Friday, as coach Larry Drew continues to experiment with lineups. As a starter, Nance is averaging 10.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a combined 2.6 steals/blocks.
