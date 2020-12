Nance will start at power forward for Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Kevin Love (toe) sidelined, Nance will draw the start. Across 10 starts last season, Nance averaged 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks in 35.5 minutes.