Nance is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

The 27-year-old played 17 minutes off the bench and had seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block, but he'll join the starting five for the second exhibition contest. Nance should see some more minutes Monday with Kevin Love (Achilles) and Cedi Osman (ankle) unavailable.