Nance will start at power forward next to Tristan Thompson for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

With Kevin Love (toe), Cedi Osman (back) and Sam Dekker (ankle) all out, the Cavaliers are very thin at power forward. As a result, coach Larry Drew will start Nance and Thompson next to each other, which otherwise was unlikely to occur due to poor floor spacing.