Nance will start Saturday against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

With Kevin Love (rest) and Ante Zizic (concussion) in street clothes, Nance will be inserted into the starting five. In 20 previous starts this season, he's averaged 10.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.6 minutes.