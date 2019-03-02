Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Starting Saturday
Nance will start Saturday against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
With Kevin Love (rest) and Ante Zizic (concussion) in street clothes, Nance will be inserted into the starting five. In 20 previous starts this season, he's averaged 10.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.6 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Posts decent all-around outing•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Hits glass hard in bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in win•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Fifth straight double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Another double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Joins starting five next to Love•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...