Nance will start Saturday against the Hawks.

Coach Larry Drew brought Nance off the bench in favor of Channing Frye on Friday against the Heat. Nance is back in the starting five Saturday, however. In 13 starts this season, he's averaging 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a combined 2.5 steals/blocks.

