Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Starting Wednesday
Nance is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against Atlanta, Angel Gray of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Nance will take the injured Kevin Love's (Achilles) spot in the starting five Wednesday. In six previous starts, Nance averaged 13.0 points and 10.3 rebounds across 35.7 minutes per game.
