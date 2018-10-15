Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Status uncertain for opener
Nance (ankle) did not practice Monday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Nance suffered a sprained right ankle during Thursday's preseason game, and the Cavs will wait until Tuesday to update his status for Wednesday's regular-season opener. At this point, the big man is essentially 50/50 to play, and if he's held out, Tristan Thompson would be set for a larger role.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Out for rest Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Grabs seven boards Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will start against smaller centers•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Provides spark off the bench in losing effort•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Solid production in limited minutes•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...