Nance (ankle) did not practice Monday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Nance suffered a sprained right ankle during Thursday's preseason game, and the Cavs will wait until Tuesday to update his status for Wednesday's regular-season opener. At this point, the big man is essentially 50/50 to play, and if he's held out, Tristan Thompson would be set for a larger role.

