Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Status uncertain for Sunday
Nance (ankle), according to coach Tyronn Lue, was "moving around fine" at Saturday's practice, Spencer Davies of BBallInsiders reports.
An official status for Nance hasn't been given, but he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game until further notice. His potential return could mean fewer minutes for Ante Zizic.
