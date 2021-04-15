Nance posted five points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four steals, two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

The 28-year-old returned to the court Wednesday after missing the previous eight games due to an illness. Nance was averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers over his previous 10 games before going down with an illness. The sixth-year forward should provide solid production in rebounds, steals and field-goal percentage the rest of the way, though his scoring may be sporadic now that Kevin Love is healthy for the Cavaliers.