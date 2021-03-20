Nance finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to the Spurs.

The 28-year-old has now started four out of five games since returning from a 12-game absence due to surgery on a broken finger. Since returning to the lineup, Nance is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 three-pointers while shooting 55 percent from the field over his last five games. There are many teams around the NBA interested in acquiring the sixth-year forward before the trade deadline on Mar. 28, but as long as he is a Cavalier, he will continue to produce consistent three-pointers and steals along with low-end points and rebounds.