Nance totaled 10 points (5-5 FG), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 109-99 victory over the Celtics.

Nance was crucial as the Cavaliers fought off a dogged Celtics team to eventually record a 10 point victory and send the series back to Boston for a Game Seven. Nance had some nice put-back dunks and provided energy on the defensive end, limiting Tristan Thompson to just 22 minutes for the game. This was merely a case of a player getting hot and Thompson should retain his spot in the starting five for Sunday's Game Seven.