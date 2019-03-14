Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Still out Thursday
Nance (ribs) won't play Thursday against the Magic, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
A rib injury will keep Nance sidelined for a third straight game. That said, the Cavs will be getting Marquese Chriss back from a one-game suspension and Kevin Love won't be resting, so the frontcourt has some depth. Nance's next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Mavericks.
