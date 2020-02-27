Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Strong showing versus 76ers
Nance notched 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 win over the 76ers.
Nance was one of five Cavaliers to earn at least 30 minutes, while Andre Drummond (calf) was held out of this one. Nance, like Tristan Thompson, has somewhat surprisingly been able to remain useful despite the midseason trade for Drummond. If Drummond sits out Friday's tilt against the Pelicans, Nance could be in line for another 30-plus minutes.
