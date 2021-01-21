Nance registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals across 45 minutes in Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Nets.

Nance was one of seven Cleveland players that scored in double digits here, but he made his presence felt on both ends of the court -- he delivered his sixth double-digit scoring performance over his last seven games while also tying his season-best mark in steals. Nance is averaging 13.3 points per game during that aforementioned seven-game stretch.